Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,019,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 3,694,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,774.4 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of TLSNF remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
