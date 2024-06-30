Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,019,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 3,694,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,774.4 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLSNF remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

