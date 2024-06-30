Terra Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.44 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $329.23 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 781,394,870 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.