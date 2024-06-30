TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $102.24 million and $6.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00046694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,189,506 coins and its circulating supply is 5,595,844,212 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

