TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $100.20 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00046230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,196,569 coins and its circulating supply is 5,595,852,427 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

