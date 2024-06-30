TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $98.62 million and $6.59 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00045483 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,197,311 coins and its circulating supply is 5,595,853,771 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

