Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 12,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Trading Up 5.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,364,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 63.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,638 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth $6,677,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 293,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLAP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,964,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

