The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Allstate stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

