The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
BKGFY opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.