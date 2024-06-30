The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFY opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.