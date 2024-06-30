The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $182.01. 5,899,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

