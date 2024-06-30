The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.69. 8,997,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,318. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

