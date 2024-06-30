The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners lowered its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in First Bancorp were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FNLC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 153,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,266. The company has a market cap of $276.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.58. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,445.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,463.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.