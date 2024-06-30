The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 224.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $344.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

