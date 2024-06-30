Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Down 31.8% in June

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance
TSOI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,870,732. Therapeutic Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Therapeutic Solutions International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Therapeutic Solutions International
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.