THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,459 shares during the quarter. THOR Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 56.09% of THOR Low Volatility ETF worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of THLV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. THOR Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.67.

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

