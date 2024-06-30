Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCP remained flat at $10.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 107,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 72,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

