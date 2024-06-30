Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 385,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,625. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.