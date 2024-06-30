Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 385,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,625. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.
Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile
