Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in June

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.50. 221,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,124. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.48. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

