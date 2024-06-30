tomiNet (TOMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.99 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $18.99 million and $6.02 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 142,592,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,386,167 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 142,592,050.0352343 with 125,386,167.68228191 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.14702185 USD and is down -8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $6,550,962.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

