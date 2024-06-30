Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Top KingWin Stock Up 11.8 %
TCJH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 378,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,812. Top KingWin has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
Top KingWin Company Profile
