Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Top KingWin Stock Up 11.8 %

TCJH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 378,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,812. Top KingWin has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

