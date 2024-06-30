Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys Shares of 15,770 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 20,825,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,989,584. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.