Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys Shares of 15,770 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance
Shares of SH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 20,825,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,989,584. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.
ProShares Short S&P500 Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
