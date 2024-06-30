Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,296. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

