Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.5 %

BAH stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.90. 1,816,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

