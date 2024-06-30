Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.19. 8,480,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

