Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Takes Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $438.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.71 and a 200-day moving average of $433.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.