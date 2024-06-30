Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Update

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBMC. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 132,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBMC remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,487. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

