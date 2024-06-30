TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in June

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TACT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

TACT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 10,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Stories

