Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.26 and traded as low as C$2.93. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 4,229 shares changing hands.
Tree Island Steel Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.26.
Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of C$56.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4381223 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement
About Tree Island Steel
Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tree Island Steel
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- About the Markup Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.