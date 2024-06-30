Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,551 First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NFTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

