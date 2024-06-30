Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $18.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.96. 1,716,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

