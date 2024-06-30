Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 287,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 65,267 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 256,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,031,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 976,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.66. 1,991,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,542. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

