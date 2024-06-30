Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $81.28. 143,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

