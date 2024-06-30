Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,701 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,212,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

