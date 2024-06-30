Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 354.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $107,385,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,479,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SOXX traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.63. 3,851,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.94. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $260.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.