Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $660,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Price Performance
V traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.47. 13,957,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50. The company has a market cap of $480.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
