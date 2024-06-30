Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $407,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $619,404,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,306,000 after purchasing an additional 382,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ADSK traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,111. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
