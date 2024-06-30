Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.48. 2,706,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.91. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.