Truist Financial Increases Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBRA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 135,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,199,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,701,000 after buying an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

