Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 32,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,993. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
