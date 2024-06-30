U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Up 52.4% in June

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

U Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of U Power stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.43. 46,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,292. U Power has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $765.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Get U Power alerts:

About U Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.