U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Up 52.4% in June

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
U Power Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of U Power stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.43. 46,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,292. U Power has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $765.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.
About U Power
