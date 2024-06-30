U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

