UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.68 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

