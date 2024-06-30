uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on QURE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

QURE opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. On average, analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in uniQure by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 448,319 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 2,917.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,340 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

