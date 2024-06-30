United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,609,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,769. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.50.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

