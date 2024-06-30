Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $846.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $35,886,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

