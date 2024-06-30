Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $58.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

