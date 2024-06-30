US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.