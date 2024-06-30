USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $85.74 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $85.74 million and $294,772.29 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,351.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00624170 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77024384 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $277,541.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.