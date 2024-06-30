V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Decreased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in V.F. were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,068,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

