VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Lowered by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,987,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 96,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,756 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.
About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
