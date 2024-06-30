VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Avalon Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Avalon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after purchasing an additional 305,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,600,000 after buying an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 757,756 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

